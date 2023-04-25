Kilkenny’s reputation as ‘Fin-Tech Hub’ is growing as 80 new jobs announced for the city

A government Minister says that Kilkenny is getting a reputation as a ‘Fin-Tech Hub’ after 80 new jobs were announced for the city at two local companies.

The Junior Minister with Responsibility for Financial Services Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was in Kilkenny on Tuesday morning for the announcement.

CR Payroll Solutions is taking on 40 new people with Loanitt also expanding by the same number.

CR Payroll Solutions is a four-year old company 100% owned by founder/CEO Mairead Coughlan.

Loanitt, a dual FinTech/Financial Services firm who service a number of sectors, including the Credit Union sector.