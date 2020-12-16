Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park Covid-19 testing centre moves to Hebron Industrial Estate

The HSE’s confirmed their Covid-19 testing centre in Kilkenny has moved from Nowlan Park.

It’s now up and running at a site past Aldi in the Hebron Industrial Estate.

The venue is signposted and directions are also provided in the text message sent to anyone with appointments.

The testing centre in Carlow is moving to a new location at St. Dympna’s Hospital next Tuesday.

But for the next few days it’s continue on the site at Tinryland.