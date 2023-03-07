News & Sport

Landmark Kilkenny pub and venue Cleere’s sold

Paul McCabe and Johnny Holden have confirmed they've bought the pub which they have been running in recent years.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle07/03/2023

A landmark pub in Kilkenny city has changed hands with the sale of Cleere’s Bar & Theatre.

The popular pub and music venue on Parliament St has been bought by Paul McCabe & Johnny Holden who’ve been running it for the past number of yeasrs.

In a statement on social media the new owners are wishing John & Phyl Cleere a well deserved & happy retirement and continued success to John in his role as Director of the Kilkenny Roots Festival.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle07/03/2023