Landmark Kilkenny pub and venue Cleere’s sold

A landmark pub in Kilkenny city has changed hands with the sale of Cleere’s Bar & Theatre.

The popular pub and music venue on Parliament St has been bought by Paul McCabe & Johnny Holden who’ve been running it for the past number of yeasrs.

In a statement on social media the new owners are wishing John & Phyl Cleere a well deserved & happy retirement and continued success to John in his role as Director of the Kilkenny Roots Festival.