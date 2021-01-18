Kilkenny County Council issues formal apology to victims and survivors of Thomastown County Home

Kilkenny County Council has formally apologised to the victims and survivors of the Thomastown County Home.

Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness says it’s a humble acknowledgement of the failure of the state to protect the women and children involved and an acknowledgement that Kilkenny County Council was part of the failure.

The motion to make the apology was seconded by Cllr Mary Hilda Kavanagh and unanimously agreed at this afternoon’s meeting of the local authority.

The local institution was one of 18 investigated in the report published last week