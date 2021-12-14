Kilkenny County Council says it will take action against anti-social tenants

Kilkenny County Council says it will take action against anti-social behaviour in local authority tenancies if they have to.

355 complaints were made to the local authority between January and October this year, 90 of them on serious matters including drugs, intimidation, violence, and racism.

Director of Services Mary Mulholland says where preventative or reduction measures weren’t successful, an enforcement process was rolled out in association with the Gardaí.

Already, two houses were repossessed with two more pending while one exclusion order was granted, with two further set to be excluded from properties.

If you’ve concerns about antisocial behaviour, you should report it, is the advice from Kilkenny County Council.