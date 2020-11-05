KCLR News
Kilkenny County Council investigating dumping of sludge on a roadside in Ballyragget
A member of the public complained after seeing the waste being discharged from a roadsweeper
An investigation is underway into dumping of sludge on a roadside in Ballyragget.
A member of the public complained after seeing it being discharged from a roadsweeper.
Kilkenny County Council has confirmed that it’s environment section has removed the waste and is looking into the incident.
It says the sludge consisted of surface water, leaves and other material from cleaning the road guillies in the area.