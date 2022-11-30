Kilkenny County Council agrees to stop sewerage overflowing onto Michael St and nearby Lake School yard

Steps are finally going to be taken to stop sewage overflowing onto a residential road and a school playground in KIlkenny City.

Locals were shocked and traumatised to see sewage flowing into gardens and yards on Michael St and into the nearby Lake School grounds three times this year already after heavy rains.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council were disputing who had responsibility for the problem.

But Cllr Maria Dollard says the local authority has now promised to fix it after she raised the issue with them.