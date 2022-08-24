Kilkenny Mayor: Taoiseach may have to sack Robert Troy to save public confidence in political system

The Taoiseach may have to sack Robert Troy as Junior Minister if he can’t explain away he latest revelations about his property portfolio.

That’s according to the Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald who says the action will have to be taken because of the damage that’s being done to public confidence in our political system.

The local Fine Gael Cllr says a massive tsunami of allegations are continuing to be made against the Fianna Fail TD that won’t be easily put to bed.

Minister Troy apologised again yesterday over his failure to comply with the rules surrounding the registration of his commercial interests.

Cllr Fitzgerald says if the remaining questions can’t be answered Micheál Martin will have to step in.

The Green Party leader says errors like Robert Troy’s ‘cannot be tolerated’ because they are damaging trust in the political system.

Eamon Ryan believes it would be ‘appropriate’ for the Oireachtas committee on parliamentary privileges and oversight – and the ethics watchdog SIPO – to investigate Minister Troy.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan – one of the coalition party leaders – says the rules are clear and they weren’t followed.