Kodaline album featuring song in honour of Kilkenny girl to be released this summer

A Kodaline album featuring a track dedicated to Kilkenny teenager Ciara Lawlor will be released this summer.

The band penned the song for the 17-year-old who took ill at their concert in Marlay Park in July 2016 and later died in hospital.

The group performed at Ciara’s funeral and have since donated items to a fundraiser that was held in her name.

They previously announced that a song for Ciara would be included on their third album and have now revealed that its due for release in the coming months.