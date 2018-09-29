Kodaline song about Kilkenny teenager who died after their concert released on new album this week

The mother of a Kilkenny girl who died after taking ill at a Kodaline concert says the band have been a huge source of comfort to her.

17-year-old Ciara Lawlor collapsed at their concert in Marley Park in July of 2016 because of an underlying condition.

Afterwards Kodaline composed a song about her called ‘Angel’ which has just been released this week on their album ‘The Politics of Living’.

It was first given to the family months ago for approval and her mother Eimear has told KCLR she’s tried to prepare herself for hearing it played on the radio and elsewhere now.