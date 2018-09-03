Labour Party leader says he intends to remain in that role

Brendan Howlin says he intends to remain leader of the Labour Party.

That’s despite a challenge by his party colleague Alan Kelly last week where he said the party needed a leadership change.

Deputy Howlin is in the Kilkenny Carlow constituency today to campaign with a local candidate Denis Hynes for the next general election.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning, he says every party has leadership issues from time to time and it is something that Labour needs to sort now.