Labour bring Dáil motion on ‘unaffordable” cost of living rises

Housing prices and rent inflation are crippling an entire generation of people, according to the Labour party.

It’s putting forward a motion in the Dáil on the cost of living.

Labour Senator and the party’s spokesperson on housing, Rebecca Moynihan, says parts of the country are seeing up to 20% increases in the cost of rent this year.”

”That’s unaffordable for so many single people, and so many families,” she said.