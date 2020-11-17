Labour’s looking for Christmas school holidays to be extended

School holidays should be extended this Christmas, according to the Labour Party.

The party is calling on the Education Minister to consider closing them on December 18th, to give staff and students an extra break.

Norma Foley’s due before the Oireachtas Education Committee later to discuss schools and the impact of Covid-19.

Labour education spokesperson, Aodhain O’Riordain, says many students and staff have struggled with burnout and high stress levels in recent months.

He adds a longer festive break is something she should look at.