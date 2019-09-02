Lack of insurance cover forces Kilkenny ‘Reign of Terror’ event to be cancelled

“We need an insurance industry in Ireland that’s fit for purpose” that’s the call from the organisers of a Kilkenny event which has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Reign of Terror in Kells attracted up to 1,500 people in its first two years and its popularity saw the area run out of bed spaces with participants having to seek accomodation in neighbouring counties.

More than 2,000 were due to compete from across Ireland, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Puerto Rico but it’s now off due to the difficulty in getting an insurance company on board.

Much has been said of the impact the this issue’s having on the leisure sector but Liam O’Sullivan says it’s also felt in other ways:

“I think, as well as impacting jobs, I wanted to highlight the impact it’s having on community groups and villages, on the small events we run every weekend.

“It’s going to have a massive impact on communities throughout Ireland unless we get the government to change policy and ensure that we have an insurance industry in Ireland that’s fit for purpose.”