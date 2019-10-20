Funchion: lack of Carlow-Kilkenny SF Councillors will hurt re-election bid

Carlow Kilkenny’s Sinn Fein TD says the lack of party councillors in the constituency will hurt her re-election chances.

There’s growing speculation that there could be a general election called for next month after Fine Gael’s edged ahead of Fianna Fail in the latest opinion poll.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes October Poll shows Fine Gael is up 3 points to 29 per cent, while Fianna Fail’s down 1 to 28.

It’s been a disappointing result for Sinn Fein who have fallen by 4 points to 16 per cent

The Sunday Times, Political Editor, Stephen O’Brien says the Sinn Fein vote can be even lower than findings in polls.

No Sinn Fein councillors were returned either Carlow or Kilkenny in the recent local elections.

And Kathleen Funchion says it means she’ll be up against it to retain her Dail seat when the Taoiseach decides to go to the country.