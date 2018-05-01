KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Landmark Kilkenny city building going under the hammer
A public auction takes place in the Ormonde Hotel this afternoon
A landmark building in Kilkenny City centre is going up for sale in a public auction today.
The corner premises at the junction of High street and Rose Inn Street has a guide price of €1.1 million.
The three-story over-basement building is being sold with a number of tenants in place including labrokes bookies.
The rents come to over 150-thousand euro a year.
The auction takes place in the Ormonde Hotel from 3 o’clock.