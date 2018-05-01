Landmark Kilkenny city building going under the hammer
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Landmark Kilkenny city building going under the hammer

A public auction takes place in the Ormonde Hotel this afternoon

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

A landmark building in Kilkenny City centre is going up for sale in a public auction today.

The corner premises at the junction of High street and Rose Inn Street has a guide price of €1.1 million.

The three-story over-basement building is being sold with a number of tenants in place including labrokes bookies.

The rents come to over 150-thousand euro a year.

The auction takes place in the Ormonde Hotel from 3 o’clock.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close