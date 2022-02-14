Langton’s and Mountain View in Kilkenny are among the best Wedding Venues in Ireland

Kilkenny is well represented in a list of Irelands best 15 wedding venues.

SAVEMYDAY has announced it’s inaugural Irish Wedding Venue awards today and Langton’s in the city and Mountain View in Ballyhale both feature.

Langton’s is named the best large hotel wedding venue in the country while Mountain View has won the best exclusive wedding venue.

These awards recognise the top venues for their excellence, high quality, exceptional service and unique offerings that make those special days truly special.

As selected by SaveMyDay.ie Judges, winners have been crowned in the following 15 award categories: