Langton’s and Mountain View in Kilkenny are among the best Wedding Venues in Ireland
The local venues have both been named in the inaugural Savemyday.ie Wedding Venue Awards
Kilkenny is well represented in a list of Irelands best 15 wedding venues.
SAVEMYDAY has announced it’s inaugural Irish Wedding Venue awards today and Langton’s in the city and Mountain View in Ballyhale both feature.
Langton’s is named the best large hotel wedding venue in the country while Mountain View has won the best exclusive wedding venue.
These awards recognise the top venues for their excellence, high quality, exceptional service and unique offerings that make those special days truly special.
As selected by SaveMyDay.ie Judges, winners have been crowned in the following 15 award categories:
Best Boutique Hotel Wedding Venue 2021 is The Dean, Dublin
Best Castle Wedding Wedding Venue 2021 is Clontarf Castle
Best Ceremony Wedding Venue 2021 is Dublin City Hall
Best City Wedding Venue 2021 is The River Lee
Best Country House Wedding Venue 2021 is Dunowen House
Best Cultural Wedding Venue 2021 is MoLI, Museum of Literature Ireland
Best Eco Wedding Venue 2021 is The Wicklow Escape
Best Exclusive Wedding Venue 2021 is Mountain View
Best Historic Wedding Venue 2021 is The Abbey Wedding & Events Venue
Best Intimate Wedding Venue 2021 is No.25 Fitzwilliam Place
Best Large Hotel Wedding Venue 2021 is Langton’s Hotel, Kilkenny
Best Outdoor Wedding Venue 2021 is Ballintubbert Gardens & House
Best Restaurant Wedding Venue 2021 is 10 Bridge Street
Best Waterside Wedding Venue 2021 is Jacks Coastguard Restaurant