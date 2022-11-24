Laptops can now be borrowed from Urlingford Library

You can borrow laptops now from the library in Urlingford.

All you need is your library card and PIN number, and you can use one of the eight new laptops.

They are housed in a Lap Safe unit, which is effectively a locker.

Chair of the Urlingford Town team, Fiona Joyce, says they’re logged to and from your library card as you take them out and lock them back in to the unit.

Speaking with Sue Nunn she said “As soon as you take it out of the locker it goes on to your library card so you have that laptop on your library card and you can use it away and then when you are done with it you put it back in the locker and it doesnt come back off your library card until you have hooked it back in it.”

She adds “When you put it back into the locker, it automatically wipes itself clean and is ready to start again for the next person it’s up to you then to have your usb or your cloud storage or whatever it is you use for your files or whatever, to have that.”