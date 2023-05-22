Large amount of household waste dumped in Ballybar area of Carlow over the weekend

Fly-tipping could be hurting tourism in Co Carlow.

That’s according to a local Cllr after a large amount of household waste was dumped on the side of a rural road in the Ballybar area over the weekend.

Andy Gladney says it’s a regular occurrence in the area which is near a local graveyard that’s visited by tourists as well as locals:

“Seemingly there’s distant relations of Walt Disney buried there, and a lot of people do go in

there, you know, tourists and from different parts of America, and it’s inhuman what is being dumped over there,” said Andy.