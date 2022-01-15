Large gathering for candle-lit vigils in Kilkenny City and Carlow Town to remember Ashling Murphy

Vigils have been held across the island of Ireland, including here in Carlow and Kilkenny, to remember Ashling Murphy – the teacher murdered after going for a run in Tullamore on Wednesday.

North and south – Ireland has united to show its support to the family of Aisling Murphy.

In Tullamore members of Ashling’s family walked – hands bravely linked – retracing her final steps along the canal route, that led to her death…. while thousands joined a candlelit vigil to pay their respect.

The emotional scenes were replicated in small and large gatherings right around the country and north and south of the border.

Thousands gathered at Leinster House in Dublin, to lay flowers and candles at the gates of government buildings

In a statement issued through gardai, Ashling’s family say they are overwhelmed by the national response and appreciate the support.

There were large gathering for candle-lit vigils in Kilkenny city and Carlow Town while the staff and students of IT Carlow had observed a minutes silence in solidarity with the family of the talented 23-year-old.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace was one of the organisers of the event in Carlow last night – she says it’s clear that the whole country is grieving for Ashling:

“This beautiful woman’s life was taken so shockingly. I think it’s particularly jarring with so many people across the county – young people and young woman in particular. So many times I’ve might have gone for a walk somewhere and doubted it or been a bit worried or fear would creep up on me and I’ve often told myself that I’m just being silly or a bit dramatic.”