Large scale search underway on River Barrow in Kildare

A large scale search of the River Barrow in Co. Kildare is underway this evening.

According to Kfm it follows an incident on the river, at Ardeigh Locks, earlier this afternoon.

One person has been rescued.

Two Coastguard helicopters have been deployed to the area to assist in the search for a second person.

Gardai, units of the Kildare Fire Service and Civil Defence, are also at the scene.

Drones have also been deployed along the river.

It’s the second incident in the region to be responded to by emergency personnel today- those participating in one in Carlow for a missing woman were stood down after a body was discovered.