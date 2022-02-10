KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Last chance for families in Carlow and Kilkenny to share thoughts on school bus transport
Today is the last chance for locals to make their feelings know about the future of school transport.
Several local families have been at the mercy of the concessionary school bus ticket scheme in recent years and this is an opportunity for them to share their thoughts on it
A consultation process opened up three weeks ago but the chance to take the survey closes later today.
The Department plans to engage with focus groups of students and parents once the consultation period ends.