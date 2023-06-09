Last day for families in Carlow and Kilkenny to pay if applying for school transport for the next school year

It’s the last day for families to pay if they are applying for school transport for next year.

Students missing out on bus tickets is a major issue every year so those who are in need of the service are strongly urged to make sure that they complete their applications on time.

There’s a cut off point of midnight tonight for payments to be made or to enter medical card details for applications for school transport for the 2023 / 2024 school year.

The Bus Éireann family portal will then close until 30th June and it will not be possible to make a late application, make a delayed payment or delayed entry of medical card details, until the family portal reopens.

The company says any application made or payment made after today will be classed as late, and eligible students are not guaranteed a ticket.

Bus Éireann says this is necessary so that can process applications, arrange transport and to assess all applications

Families are strongly urged to make sure that they register and pay / enter their children’s medical card details on time.