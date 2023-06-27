KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Last day of Leaving Cert exams for students in Carlow and Kilkenny
1,999 local students have been busy sitting the state exams over the past few weeks with subjects including religion and applied mathematics finishing it off today
Today marks the end of the leaving cert exams for students across Carlow and Kilkenny.
1,086 students in Kilkenny, and 913 in Carlow have had their heads in the books of late.