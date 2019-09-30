Last day of September brings another rainfall warning for Kilkenny & Carlow

A weather warning for rain comes into effect for Carlow and Kilkenny from 9am.

Met Éireann is predicting rainfall of up to 35 millimetres up to 8 o’clock this evening.

The yellow warning covers most of the South East as well as Dublin, Cork and Kerry.

Some spot flooding can also be expected in places.

There’s already been issues across the weekend – heavy rain on Saturday is thought to be behind the collapse of a wall leading onto Aghade bridge in Carlow.

That led to some interruptions to the water supply in the surrounding area.

Meanwhile the Bleach Road in Kilkenny was also closed due to flooding yesterday.