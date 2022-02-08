Last day to claim €28,000+ on winning Lotto ticket sold at the Circle K service station on Kilkenny city’s Castlecomer Road

Almost €30,000 in lottery winnings will go a-begging if the ticket holder doesn’t get in touch with the Lotto H-Q today (Tuesday, 8th February).

The lucky piece of paper which was sold in Kilkenny City on the 9th of November last matched five numbers on the midweek draw the following night and is worth €28,908.

But today is the last day that the prize can be claimed.

It was bought at the Circle K Service Station on the Castlecomer Road and the winning numbers were: 06, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 with a bonus of 27.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has told KCLR “We are eager to hear from the Kilkenny winner as soon as possible”.

And they’ve issued this appeal; “If you are this Lotto match five winner, please make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize”.