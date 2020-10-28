KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Latest figures show 13 new cases in Carlow and 5 in Kilkenny

There have been 6 additional Covid-related deaths nationwide

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 28/10/2020
Covid-19
Covid-19

18 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally, according to latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

675 people have tested positive for the virus nationwide- 13 of those are in Carlow, while there are five more cases in Kilkenny.

It comes as a further six Covid-related deaths have also been reported.

Of today’s new cases, 65% were in people under 45 years of age.

 

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 28/10/2020