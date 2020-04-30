Latest figures show 5 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow and Kilkenny

Five more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed locally last night.

Two in Carlow bring the total there to 95 and three new cases in Kilkenny means 236 people in the county have now tested positive for the virus.

Thirty one more people have died in Ireland bringing the death toll to 1 thousand 190 while there are now over 20 thousand confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to advise Government tomorrow about whether any of the current restrictions can be eased.

However the Chief Medical Officer has given a strong indication that may not happen.

The concern for the experts is that our healthcare system would come under severe pressure if the number of infections rose too quickly.

Dr Tony Holohan says hospital numbers are still too high