Latest government funding will ease homeless crisis in Carlow and Kilkenny

The announcement of more than a million Euro in funding will help the homelessness crisis locally.

That’s according to Noel Sherry, manager of the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny.

It was yesterday announced that Kilkenny County Council will receive 475-thousand to refurbish 47 social housing units for the homeless or those on a housing list.

Meanwhile, Carlow County Council is getting €650-thousand for 22 units, including work on two homeless voids.

Noel says the funding for ongoing refurbishments is badly needed:

“It’s very good news because there’s been an overall allocation to the whole country of nearly 39 million euro. And that is going towards improvement works for up to 2,300 homes.This money is being invested into 47 homes [in Kilkenny]. It means that 47 families coming off the homeless or housing list will go into really good quality homes.”