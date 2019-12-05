Latest homelessness figures show rise in Carlow but decrease in Kilkenny

Carlow’s and Kilkenny’s homelessness figures appear to be heading in opposite directions.

The latest report from the Housing Department shows the figures for Carlow are on the rise, while Kilkenny’s are decreasing.

As of the end of October, there were 31 people without a home in Carlow, up from 27 in September, and 23 in August.

While in Kilkenny, there were 51 homeless people in the county in October, down from 58 the previous month.