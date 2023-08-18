Latest JNLR figures show KCLR’s continued success across all listenership categories

It’s JNLR results time – when listenership trends for Irish radio are revealed.

The latest research, released yesterday, shows Irish radio is achieving record audiences with over 3.3 million listeners every week.

The figures are being highlighted by Radiocentre Ireland the organisation set up by the country’s independent radio stations and RTÉ.

The Chair of Radiocentre Ireland is KCLR Chief Executive John Purcell.

He says that the strength of Irish radio is echoed by results locally where the research shows that KCLR continues to be hugely successful across all listenership categories:

“This research confirms radio as the star of the Irish media landscape. It shows increased audiences for the programs in Irish radio stations that entertain and inform literally millions of people every day. The research is another endorsement for KCLR and for Irish radio.”

