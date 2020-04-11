Latest on Covid-19: There are now 137 people in Carlow and Kilkenny diagnosed with coronavirus

There have now been 320 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. In Kilkenny, confirmed cases stands at 115, while the official number is 22 in Carlow.

Today, health authorities reported 33 new deaths—and the largest number of new cases reported in Ireland in a day since the start of the outbreak.

Hand hygiene

Today’s figure of patients diagnosed (553) should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, cough etiquette and physical distancing according to health chiefs.

Of the deaths reported, we know 30 are located in the east, three in the west and they are made up of 14 women and 19 men. The median age is 82 and 25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

As of 1pm today (Saturday), 553 new confirmed cases were reported by Irish labs with an extra 286 cases reported by a lab in Germany. Including the latest German figures, we now have a total of 8,928 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Latest data

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 9th April (7,787 cases) – and including German results received to that date reveals:

45% are male and 54% are female, with 356 clusters involving 1,626 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,718 cases (22%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 253 cases have been admitted to ICU

2,141 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,156 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 581 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 8%

Advice

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today’s figure of 553 represents the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

“This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Earlier today a mental health and wellbeing initiative to support the mental health needs of the public through this pandemic was announced by Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD.

“It is very important that people know they are not alone during this time. This campaign will be about uniting all of us, staying connected and insuring we get through this together.”