Latest on Covid-19: There are now 174 diagnosed cases in Carlow and Kilkenny

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, official figures show Kilkenny has 136 patients diagnosed while Carlow is now at 38 confirmed cases.

The latest information given out today reveals 31 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

26 deaths located in the east, 3 in the north west, 1 in the south and 1 in the west of the country

the deaths included 18 females and 13 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 82

25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

Deaths

We’ve had 365 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland since the outbreak. Of those 59% were male, 41% were female and the median age is 82. We also know that 247 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 37 in ICU.

Confirmed cases

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland. The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research

A survey conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the percentage of the population who feel we are experiencing the worst of the pandemic right now has risen strongly from 11% on 16 March to 37% today, though 55% feel the worst is still ahead of us.

The online survey of 1,270 adults reveals that 94% of people are washing hands and 81% are using sanitiser. However, figures for sitting apart from others has fallen to 59% suggesting people are spending more time at home. The vast majority of those asked are staying home up from 78% to 90%. The number of people feeling worry (43%) and anxiety (38%), are similar to the numbers who reported feelings of enjoyment (46%) and happiness (36%) in today’s survey.

Dr Tony Holohan’s advice

“Today marks a milestone in Ireland’s experience of Covid-19 as we see the number of confirmed cases exceed 10,000,” said Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“The number of community cases of Covid-19 shows why we continue to need the public health measures that we currently have in place. I understand that the current restrictions are tough, especially during a bank holiday weekend when in normal circumstances most of us would have met up with family and friends but I ask that the public continue to work with us and follow the guidelines that are in place.The next three weeks will prove crucial to Ireland’s Covid-19 story and by working together we give ourselves the best chance to slow the spread and save lives.”