Latest Rent Index report bad news for anyone who is thinking about moving house shortly according to ERSI spokesperson

More substantial rent increases have been recorded by the Residential Tenancies Board in the second quarter of the year.

The latest Rent Index report shows the standardised average rent in new tenancies grew by 11.6% year-on-year between April and June of this year.

Carlow has the ninth highest mean figure for the country at €1,193 with Kilkenny 14th at €1,113.

While for the first time, the RTB has released figures relating to existing tenancies which also rose by 5.3%.

In this category, there was just one euro difference between the standardised average rent in existing tenancies in our two counties – Kilkenny’s at €935 with Carlow’s €934.

Rachel Slaymaker from the ESRI says the overall numbers are bad news for anyone who is thinking about moving house shortly.