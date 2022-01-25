Law change to allow for €100 credit on electricity bills will be signed off on by Ministers today

The legal changes needed to introduce the €100 electricity bill discount are to be signed off on by Ministers today.

Households across Carlow and Kilkenny will see that amount deducted from their electricity bill issued in March.

The scheme is designed to help people deal with spiralling energy costs.

The law change to allow for the credit will have to be passed by the Oireachtas, but once it is, the decuctions can be applied automatically by energy companies and customers won’t need to take any action themselves.