Local 6th year students ‘relieved’ to have Leaving Cert choice

Local sixth years are relieved that they’ll be offered a choice about sitting the Leaving Cert this year but still have reservations about Education Minister Norma Foley’s plan.

Students are to be given a choice to either opt for just calculated grades, or to sit the written tests and take the best result between the two.

Chloe Anderson from Grennan College is a local rep for the Irish Secondary Student’s Union.

She says the clarity is welcome but says they’re not happy that they won’t have the predicted grades before they have to decide if they’ll sit the written exams.