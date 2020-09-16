Leading health expert calls for dramatic restrictions to reduce Covid cases

A leading health expert claims it will be impossible to significantly reduce the number of Covid-19 cases without ‘dramatic restrictions’.

It’s after 357 cases were confirmed in the Republic yesterday, with Carlow and Kilkenny among the affected counties.

Carlow and Kilkenny have just low numbers of cases but Cork is the only county where no cases are being reported. It marks the biggest daily increase in cases since May.

Dublin has 218 new cases and three new deaths have also been recorded.

60 cases have been identified as community transmission which means contact tracers don’t know where they contracted the virus.

Eoghan de Barra, a consultant in infectious diseases in Beaumont Hospital, is calling on the public to be vigilant:

“I think it’s possible to reduce this, to start to see a decrease at least in numbers. But I think to actually reverse it back is impossible without quite dramatic restrictions on interactions and movement.”