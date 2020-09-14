Leaving Cert students in Carlow, Kilkenny & beyond will today see how grades were worked out by teachers

Leaving Cert students will be able to review how their grades were worked out by their teachers today.

Details will be available on the Student Portal, which opens later this morning.

Students. 2.000 of which are in the Carlow & Kilkenny area, will be able to get the subject percentage marks they were awarded by the Calculated Grades process through the Portal which opens at 9 o’clock this morning.

They will also be able to access the estimated percentage marks provided by their schools.

Leaving Cert pupils may want to access and think about this data if they’re considering an appeal of their Calculated Grade.

Those who are unhappy with the marks they receive in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to make an appeal.

The appeals process will also open at 9am and students can access it through the Calculated Grades Student Portal – they’ll have until 5pm on Wednesday to submit an appeal.