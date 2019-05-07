Legacy of Kilkenny’s John O’Shea to live on in Piltown through park & playground

The legacy of the late Kilkenny business man, John O’Shea will live on in Piltown through a generous donation he made for local children.

John, who was the owner of O’Shea Farms and Iverk Produce, passed away last October.

But before his death he worked tirelessly to try and establish a park and playground for the local children.

Planning permission has now gone in for the amenity which will be on the Creamery Road.

And Catherine Carroll of the Park Committee has told KCLR News John made a huge financial contribution as well noting “He also gave us a donation of €50,000 which was a huge amount of money on top of that”.

That donation brings to €125,000 the amount of money the team has.

Catherine says “The estimated cost is roughly about between €170,000 to over €200,000 for an area like that to be kitted out as a play area.”

She added “we have started a fundraising drive, all the little pieces of the jigsaw will come together eventually but we have a lot more fundraising events planned including at the moment also we set up a GoFundMe page”.