Local trainer Willie Mullins is to be celebrated by the Business & Finance Awards.

The Outstanding Contribution to Ireland accolade will be bestowed upon the Goresbridge, Kilkenny native who’s based at Closutton in Carlow.

The 50th annual awards take place in Dublin in December with about 1,000 attendees.

He follows in the footsteps of sporting greats and past recipients including Brian O’Driscoll, Katie Taylor, Rachael Blackmore and champion flat trainer Aidan O’Brien.

It’s in recognition of this more than four-decade career which has been marked by extraordinary accomplishments, including reaching the 100 winner mark at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year, and his influence on the sport.

Ian Hyland, Publisher of Business & Finance says; “In recognising Willie Mullins with the Outstanding Contribution to Ireland Award, we celebrate not only his remarkable achievements but also his enduring impact on the cultural and sporting fabric of Ireland. His legacy serves as a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence at the highest level.”