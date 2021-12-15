Tánaiste expects NPHET to recommend more restrictions

The Tánaiste says he expects further Covid-19 restrictions to be recommended by NPHET this week due to the Omicron variant.

The new strain now accounts for 14% of cases – up from 1% last week, and Leo Varadkar says it may become the dominant variant in Ireland as early as next week.

NPHET’s due to meet tomorrow morning to consider the current Omicron situation.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the current public health measures and an accelerated booster programme won’t be enough on their own to tackle the threat posed by the new variant.

He says he expects NPHET to consider new recommendations on the management of close contacts, international travel and limiting social mixing.