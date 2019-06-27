KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Lifeguards to be Stationed at Rivers in Carlow & Kilkenny from Monday
There will be lifeguards at different points of popular swimming spots in Carlow & Kilkenny

From Monday there will be lifeguards stationed every day at swimming areas along the rivers in Carlow & Kilkenny.
People are being urged to only go for a swim in an area where there is a lifeguard.
In Kilkenny, there are five areas: along the Bleach Road and Bishop Meadows in the city & also in Thomastown, Graignamanagh and Inistioge.
In Carlow, the two areas are Clashganny & Bagenalstown.
Gary Knox of Water Safety Ireland Kilkenny told KCLR that their lifeguards are generally kept busy.