Lifeguards to be Stationed at Rivers in Carlow & Kilkenny from Monday

Thursday 27th June

From Monday there will be lifeguards stationed every day at swimming areas along the rivers in Carlow & Kilkenny.

People are being urged to only go for a swim in an area where there is a lifeguard.

In Kilkenny, there are five areas: along the Bleach Road and Bishop Meadows in the city & also in Thomastown, Graignamanagh and Inistioge.

In Carlow, the two areas are Clashganny & Bagenalstown.

Gary Knox of Water Safety Ireland Kilkenny told KCLR that their lifeguards are generally kept busy.