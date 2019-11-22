Listen Back : KCLR Live Friday 22nd November 2019 (Part 1)

Back in studio today for KCLR Live…. In the first part of the show, Paris Texas owner Pat Crotty and Malzards owner Fred Malzard told us about their success at the recent Pub Awards. Chubby Brennan speaks ahead of the launch of the 40th Castlecomer Wellie Race and a special Mass tomorrow night. Declan O’Farrell chatted about an upcoming CPR Course in Dicksboro Hurling Club and Donna Byrne and Gareth Alcorn from Nore Valley told us about Santa coming to MacDonagh Junction. Lots of your calls, comments and texts too…