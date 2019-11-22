Listen Back : KCLR Live Friday 22nd November 2019 (Part 2)

In the second hour of KCLR Live, we talked to Trish Murphy who is up for a Pride of Centra Award. Solicitor and President of the Kilkenny Bar Association John Harte revealed how the High Court and Circuit Court sittings were recently cancelled due to a lack of judges. He also told us about a conference taking place in Hotel Kilkenny for solicitors in the region. Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather gives us a weekend weather forecast.

“Naked Chefs” Paul Ward and Sean O’Brien reveal all about an upcoming cooking demonstration and our Friday panel of Cllr Malcom Noonan, Kevin Hennessy and Yulefest Festival Director Paula Lawlor discuss the big stories of the week.