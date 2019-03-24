LISTEN: Carlow woman describes mass panic in Disneyland Paris after security scare

There were scenes of mass panic in Disneyland Paris last night.

There was a security alert after people thought they had heard shots being fired.

However, it has since been reported that it was a false alarm.

Carlow woman, Áine Knox is there with her children and she says they were put on lockdown in their hotel for the night.

She’s told KCLR’s MaryAnn Vaughan this morning it was scary for a while…