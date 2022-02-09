Litter an issue on Kilkenny city’s approach roads while dog-poo patrols are underway in Carlow town

Litter on the approach roads to Kilkenny city is a big problem

That’s according to the Chairman of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful who also says the city itself is exceptionally clean at the moment.

Pat Boyd and a team of volunteers carry out regular litter picks along the ring road and other areas.

on KCLR Live earlier he said it seems there is a trend of motorists dumping rubbish out the window as they head out of town; “And if you notice as well it’s always on the way out of town, you always see the litter on the left-hand side, you don’t see it as you’re coming into a roundabout, it’s always on the way out, it just seems people pull in they have their lunch, they have a roll, they have a cup of coffee and just empty out the contents of their car on the side of the road”.

Meanwhile, in Carlow they’re taking a proactive approach to tackling the problem of dog-poo.

Councillor Andrea Dalton was among a group to blitz areas of the town yesterday evening to engage with local dog owners on the issue and she says “So there was four county councillors, myself, Cllr Fintan Phelan, Cllr Tom O’Neill and Cllr Fergal Browne along with our Environmental Officer Janette O’Brien, our Litter Warden Pat Kehoe and Pat Breen, from Carlow Tidy Towns and we broke into four groups and we targeted specific areas of town to engage with owners to check to see if they had a dog poop bag to pick up after the dog if the dog dirtied while walking”.