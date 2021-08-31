Live music could be back next month as one performer in the Carlow Kilkenny area says the sector’s been trailing behind all others

The majority of Covid-19 restrictions will end on October 22nd according to plans before Cabinet this afternoon.

Ministers will meet this lunchtime to sign-off on the roadmap, which’s due to kick-in from next week.

Last night senior ministers and health officials met to consider timelines and it’s understood that under their proposals the first easing would kick-in from September 6th.

It would see the return of larger crowds at events such as concerts and outdoor sports matches.

However, 75% of an outdoor venues capacity would be for people who’re vaccinated.

Communions and confirmations would also be allowed from this date.

The second significant easing would happen on September 20th.

It would see the return of workers to offices on a phased basis, along with the easing restrictions on smaller scale activities like bowling and indoor sports.

The proposed roadmap would see the final restrictions lifted by October 22nd, and the country move to a personal responsibility model.

However, mask-wearing would remain in certain settings.

The plan comes with the caveat that the Covid numbers remain manageable.

Local performer Tomas Jackman on The Way It Is last evening outlined the hardship his sector’s faced and says they appear to be trailing behind all others: