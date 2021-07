This summer, we’re out and about supporting all our local businesses who are reopening and making every effort to ensure your safety when out shopping – whatever your business, we’re making it our business to support you.

KCLR – Shop Local, Shop Safely, Keep it in the County.

Supported by Carlow and Kilkenny County Council’s.

This morning on KCLR Live, we were broadcasting from Piltown.

Listen back to the full show here: