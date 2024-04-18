If you live with Lymphoedema there is hope.

So say two local women who are among thousands of people to have the long-term chronic condition.

However many remain unaware of it and some who are diagnosed with it often don’t know where to turn for support and guidance.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace found herself at a lovely home in Co Kilkenny earlier this week chatting to Benny and friend Brenda – both overcame cancer before beginning their Lymphoedema journeys.

They’re bidding to open up the conversation around it in a bid to ensure others who are suffering that they’re not alone.

Hear the conversation which aired on The KCLR Daily today here;

While there are no Lymphoedema specific support groups in Ireland, the Irish Cancer Society has a special helpline for those affected – you can ring 1800 200 700 or see here.

Added to that Cois Nore Kilkenny Cancer Support Centre (056 77 5 2222) and Éist Cancer Support Centre Carlow (059 91 39 684) both provide assistance.