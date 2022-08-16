Local attraction Dunmore Caves won’t be reopening this year and Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness is asking why

The Dunmore Caves in Kilkenny won’t be reopening till 2023, having been closed since 2019.

The tourist attraction had to shut a few years ago due to works on rock falls and vegetation growth and remained closed when the pandemic hit.

However, it’s still closed and Deputy John McGuinness on KCLR Live today said the OPW hasn’t given an explanation on why and says it isn’t good enough.

Hear his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: